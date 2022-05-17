CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $116,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in CareDx by 4,639.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CareDx by 32.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,471,000 after buying an additional 745,779 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 465,319 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,967,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,820,000 after purchasing an additional 465,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after purchasing an additional 431,521 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. CareDx has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

