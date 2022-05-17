CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

CDNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

CDNA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 530,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.81. CareDx has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $121,768.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $328,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,220 shares of company stock worth $2,084,659. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth $1,448,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 89.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 78,645 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 650.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $385,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

