Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ) Insider Mark Simari Buys 120,598 Shares

Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ – Get Rating) insider Mark Simari acquired 120,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$13,627.57 ($9,529.77).

Mark Simari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Mark Simari acquired 174,016 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,011.84 ($13,994.29).

On Friday, May 6th, Mark Simari acquired 172,386 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$18,617.69 ($13,019.36).

On Friday, April 29th, Mark Simari acquired 48,156 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$5,778.72 ($4,041.06).

Careteq Limited, a health-tech company, provides software as a service (SaaS)-based assistive living technology and services that focuses on meeting the needs in the health, aged, and home care sectors worldwide. The company develops and commercializes a suite of products that sit on its proprietary SaaS based assistive living technology platform for use by the elderly, disabled, and vulnerable individuals.

