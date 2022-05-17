CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.36.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CarGurus from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on CarGurus from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after acquiring an additional 121,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,194,000 after buying an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 65.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 391.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

