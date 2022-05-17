CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of CARG opened at $24.65 on Monday. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,224. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,312,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after purchasing an additional 115,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after purchasing an additional 153,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

