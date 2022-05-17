Carlisle Companies (CSL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL):

5/9/2022 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $275.00 to $300.00.

5/4/2022 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $306.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carlisle’s first-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 67.7% and 11.9%, respectively. The company is set to gain from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Strength in the medical technologies business and recovery in the commercial aerospace business are likely to drive its performance. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending will be beneficial. For 2022, it expects revenues to grow more than 30% year over year. The company’s shareholder-friendly policies are likely to act as tailwinds. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. High debt levels can raise its financial obligations.”

4/29/2022 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $315.00.

4/29/2022 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $325.00.

4/8/2022 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $285.00 to $305.00.

4/5/2022 – Carlisle Companies is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Carlisle Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $249.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.02 and a 200 day moving average of $238.73. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $178.73 and a 1 year high of $275.13.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.36%.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

