CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW) Short Interest Up 28.6% in April

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LOTZW stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 85 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,266. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

