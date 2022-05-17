Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CABGY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DNB Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $833.71.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

