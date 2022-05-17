CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRTS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.74 million, a P/E ratio of -64.18 and a beta of 2.46. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 1,687,162 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,041,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 441.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 886,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 722,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 271.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 639,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

