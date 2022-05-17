Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
CRS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
NYSE CRS opened at $32.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -35.40%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $67,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 26.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.
Carpenter Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.
