Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Up 27.6% in April

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth $566,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARV stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.54. 3,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter.

CARV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

