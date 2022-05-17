Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Allan Hogg Purchases 5,000 Shares

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Allan Hogg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,949 shares in the company, valued at C$950,105.30.

Shares of TSE:CAS traded up C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14. Cascades Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.08 and a 12 month high of C$16.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.84.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$982.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins downgraded Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.06.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

