Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Lowered to C$11.50 at Desjardins

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CADNF. CIBC decreased their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908. Cascades has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

