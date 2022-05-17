Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 681,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 814,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $20,541,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $210.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $228.27.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

