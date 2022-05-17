Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 397,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 149.54%. Research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

