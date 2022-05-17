CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

CTT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $7.89 on Monday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $388.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 779,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 70.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

