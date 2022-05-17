Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) vs. BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Head to Head Contrast

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and BEO Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $721.11 million 4.06 $298.30 million $3.87 10.06 BEO Bancorp $33.57 million 1.48 $6.92 million N/A N/A

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cathay General Bancorp and BEO Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.02%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 40.53% 12.26% 1.48% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats BEO Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of March 1, 2022, it operated 31 branches in Southern California, 16 branches in Northern California, 10 branches in New York, four branches in Washington, two branches in Illinois, and two branches in Texas, as well as one branch each in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, and Hong Kong; and a representative office each in Beijing, Taipei, and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About BEO Bancorp (Get Rating)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

