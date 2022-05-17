CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:CBAT opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 34,045 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

