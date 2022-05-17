CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

CCCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Shares of CCCS opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

