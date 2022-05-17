CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,200 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 474,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDHSF opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

