CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,200 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 474,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDHSF opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDHSF)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.