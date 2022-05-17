CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $126.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CEL-SCI by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

