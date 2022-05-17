Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

CELC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 3,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,905. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 34.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 678.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 291.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Celcuity by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

