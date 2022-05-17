Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Celestica stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 559,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,105. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 8.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after buying an additional 395,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,760,000 after buying an additional 66,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 58.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,077,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after buying an additional 1,141,187 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Celestica by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after buying an additional 474,911 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 45.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after buying an additional 939,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

