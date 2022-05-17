Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of CLBT opened at $4.62 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

