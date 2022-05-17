Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celsion in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ CLSN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,717. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.27. Celsion has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.
Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
Further Reading
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsion (CLSN)
