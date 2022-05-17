Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celsion in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CLSN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,717. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.27. Celsion has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 4,153.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

