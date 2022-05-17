Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 4,153.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Celsion has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celsion during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

