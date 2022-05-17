Centamin plc (CEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at C$1.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.56. Centamin has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

