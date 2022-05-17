Centamin plc (CEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.
Shares of Centamin stock opened at C$1.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.56. Centamin has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.86.
About Centamin (Get Rating)
