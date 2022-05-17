Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.27) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.19) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 231.41 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 247.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of £407.35 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 289 ($3.56).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

