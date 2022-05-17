Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

CVCY stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $268,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,936 shares of company stock worth $115,391. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $215,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

