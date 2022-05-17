Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC lowered Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research note on Monday.

CPYYY stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Centrica has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

