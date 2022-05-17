Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of IPSC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. 78,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,426. The company has a quick ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
About Century Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
