Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $25.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 45,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $1,559,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $68,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,309,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.