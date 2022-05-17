Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

CDAY opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

