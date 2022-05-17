Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. Cerner has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $94.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cerner by 78.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

