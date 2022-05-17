CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.52.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CESDF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday.
CESDF opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
