CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CESDF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday.

CESDF opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

