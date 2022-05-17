Chardan Capital Cuts Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Price Target to $13.00

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 262.12% from the company’s previous close.

PEAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76. Pear Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $115,517,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,326,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,846,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 422,804 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

