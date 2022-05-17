Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE GTLS opened at $166.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.47. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 25,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

