Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$227.33 million during the quarter.

