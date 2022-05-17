Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.15 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.