Chemed Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Chemed has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chemed to earn $21.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

NYSE CHE traded up $9.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $495.02 and a 200 day moving average of $491.39. Chemed has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.08 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chemed will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total transaction of $716,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,891 shares of company stock worth $7,316,570. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Chemed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

