Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

