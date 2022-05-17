Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

CQP stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

