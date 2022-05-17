Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CQP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

