Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

CSSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.88.

CSSE opened at $5.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.35% and a negative net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

