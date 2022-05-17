Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.35% and a negative net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

