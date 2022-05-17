Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $84.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $105.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $634.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.20. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 178,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 163,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at $7,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.