Children’s Place (PLCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.20. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Children’s Place to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $634.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after buying an additional 38,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Children’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.