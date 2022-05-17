Children’s Place (PLCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.20. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Children’s Place to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLCE stock opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.86. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $634.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Children’s Place by 302.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Children’s Place by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Children’s Place by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 38,501 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

