Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $145.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after buying an additional 447,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 568,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,832,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 105,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chimerix by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

About Chimerix (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.