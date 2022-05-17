Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Cowen

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Cowen to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 491.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Shares of Chimerix stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 280,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $147.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

